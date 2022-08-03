Hendershot Investments Inc. Sells 20 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Hendershot Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $527,000. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $24,610,000 after purchasing an additional 11,449 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $922.13 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $620.57 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $731.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $843.57. The company has a market capitalization of $963.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.65, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.17.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total value of $2,527,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,541,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,239 shares of company stock valued at $53,099,879 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $801.00 to $815.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Exane BNP Paribas decreased their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $733.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $859.50.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

