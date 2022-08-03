Hendershot Investments Inc. Sells 2,755 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Hendershot Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OKE. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $4,343,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $4,128,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.25.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $59.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.49 and a 200 day moving average of $63.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $75.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 110.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

