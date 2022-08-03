Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16, Briefing.com reports. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Henry Schein updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.75-$4.91 EPS.

Shares of HSIC stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.36. The company had a trading volume of 43,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,291. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $70.25 and a 12 month high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.64 and its 200 day moving average is $82.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75.

In other Henry Schein news, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $1,250,357.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,922.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Henry Schein news, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 21,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $1,787,975.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,254,610.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $1,250,357.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,922.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,298. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Henry Schein by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51,106 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSIC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.14.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

