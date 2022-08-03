Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) PT Lowered to $99.00 at Barrington Research

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Barrington Research from $102.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HSIC. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.14.

Henry Schein stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.04. 27,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,291. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $70.25 and a 52-week high of $92.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.05.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $981,964.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $1,250,357.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,922.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $981,964.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,298 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

