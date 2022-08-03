Hercules Capital, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hercules Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Hercules Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $72.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hercules Capital Stock Down 2.6 %

HTGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Oppenheimer cut Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.66.

Shares of HTGC opened at $15.71 on Monday. Hercules Capital has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $19.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 142.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hercules Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 156,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 163,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hercules Capital

In related news, Director Thomas J. Fallon acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 61,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,667.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.73%. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,200.11%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

