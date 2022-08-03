Hess Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.95 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hess in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $7.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.84. The consensus estimate for Hess’ current full-year earnings is $9.41 per share.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Hess had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business’s revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

Hess Stock Performance

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $153.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.92.

NYSE HES opened at $109.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.98. Hess has a 1 year low of $61.93 and a 1 year high of $131.43.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 31.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,267,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Hess during the first quarter worth $25,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Hess by 880.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Hess during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

