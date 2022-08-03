UBS Group Increases Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $159.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $157.00 to $159.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.46% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.28.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE HLT traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.84. 24,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,278,330. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.47. The company has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $108.41 and a 12 month high of $167.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,445,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,445,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $251,166.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,327.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,020. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

