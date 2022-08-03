Hiscox Ltd Plans Dividend of $0.12 (LON:HSX)

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON HSX traded down GBX 12.60 ($0.15) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 863.20 ($10.58). 1,370,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,702. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 918.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 934.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23. The company has a market cap of £4.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,903.91. Hiscox has a 12 month low of GBX 769.40 ($9.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,002 ($12.28).

In other news, insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 944 ($11.57) per share, for a total transaction of £15,264.48 ($18,704.18).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HSX shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,144 ($14.02) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.25) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($13.17) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 895 ($10.97) to GBX 900 ($11.03) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hiscox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,032.57 ($12.65).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

