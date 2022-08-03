Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by LifePro Asset Management

LifePro Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,976 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.97. The company had a trading volume of 27,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,322. The firm has a market cap of $127.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.35 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HON. Citigroup lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.38.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.