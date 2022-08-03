Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Horizon Global Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of HZN stock opened at $1.35 on Monday. Horizon Global has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $37.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.99.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $180.86 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director John C. Kennedy acquired 10,000 shares of Horizon Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 864,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,711.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Frederick Barrett bought 114,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $283,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,430,528 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,027,709.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 134,896 shares of company stock valued at $336,641 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.82% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Global by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Horizon Global during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Horizon Global by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Horizon Global by 105.2% during the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Horizon Global during the first quarter valued at $65,000. 68.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

