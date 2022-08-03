Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Horizon Global Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of HZN stock opened at $1.35 on Monday. Horizon Global has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $37.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.99.
Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $180.86 million for the quarter.
Insider Transactions at Horizon Global
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Global
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Global by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Horizon Global during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Horizon Global by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Horizon Global by 105.2% during the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Horizon Global during the first quarter valued at $65,000. 68.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Horizon Global
Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Horizon Global (HZN)
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Market Fundamentals Drive Results For The Williams Companies
- Are Baidu’s Delisting Fears a Good Entry for New Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.