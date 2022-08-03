Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to post earnings of $3.43 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HII opened at $217.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.18. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1 year low of $175.50 and a 1 year high of $228.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.67.

In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $878,133.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,213.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 33.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth $221,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

