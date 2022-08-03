Huobi Token Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (HT)

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $669.41 million and approximately $8.56 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token coin can currently be purchased for $4.35 or 0.00018609 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Huobi Token has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,370.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003904 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004410 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00127058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00032197 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,920,626 coins. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com.

Huobi Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.