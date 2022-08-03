Hydra Price Reaches $2.98 (HYDRA)

Hydra (HYDRA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. One Hydra coin can currently be bought for $2.98 or 0.00012799 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Hydra has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. Hydra has a total market cap of $25.63 million and $123,574.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.20 or 0.00619835 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017236 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00035146 BTC.

About Hydra

Hydra’s total supply is 19,886,458 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain.

Hydra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

