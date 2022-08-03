Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $89.00

Shares of Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $89.00 and last traded at $89.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.00.
Hyundai Motor Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.00.
Hyundai Motor Company Profile
Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the Azera, Sonata, Veloster, Veloster N, i30 Fastback N, i30 N, i30, Elantra, Accent, i20, and i10 names; and SUVs under the Palisade, Santa Fe, Tucson, Creta, Kona, and Venue names.
