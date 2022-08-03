Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Short Interest Up 31.8% in July

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the June 30th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 524,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Icahn Enterprises

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $990,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 24,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 27,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEP traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.90. The company had a trading volume of 11,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,257. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.42. Icahn Enterprises has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.41.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Icahn Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is -459.77%.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

