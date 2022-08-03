Ideaology (IDEA) Trading 13.5% Higher Over Last Week

Ideaology (IDEA) traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 3rd. During the last week, Ideaology has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ideaology coin can currently be bought for $0.0311 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ideaology has a total market cap of $505,750.32 and approximately $574,401.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ideaology alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,468.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004402 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002179 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00127209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00032127 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

About Ideaology

Ideaology is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,286,241 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio.

Buying and Selling Ideaology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ideaology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ideaology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ideaology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ideaology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.