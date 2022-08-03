Illuvium (ILV) Price Reaches $113.04 on Exchanges

Illuvium (ILV) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Illuvium has a market cap of $73.58 million and approximately $10.57 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for approximately $113.04 or 0.00494564 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Illuvium has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004376 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.41 or 0.00631802 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001620 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002206 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00017483 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00035175 BTC.
About Illuvium
Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio.
Illuvium Coin Trading
