Illuvium (ILV) Price Reaches $113.04 on Exchanges

Illuvium (ILV) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Illuvium has a market cap of $73.58 million and approximately $10.57 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for approximately $113.04 or 0.00494564 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Illuvium has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004376 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.41 or 0.00631802 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00017483 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00035175 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio.

Illuvium Coin Trading

