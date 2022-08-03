Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Short Interest Update

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,380,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the June 30th total of 11,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRT traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,357,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,030,294. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.79.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 3.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1,169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 22,104 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,032,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 117,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,308,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,594,000 after acquiring an additional 90,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IRT shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Compass Point set a $24.50 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.72.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.