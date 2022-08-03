Independent Advisor Alliance Grows Stock Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMP. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 65,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mary L. Frontczak purchased 1,000 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.03 per share, with a total value of $37,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,227.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield purchased 1,330 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,056.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary L. Frontczak bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.03 per share, with a total value of $37,030.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,227.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 8,780 shares of company stock worth $303,533. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Compass Minerals International Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. CL King decreased their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.83.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $37.30 on Wednesday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.01.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.60). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $448.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is -193.54%.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

