IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 2,500 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $1,823,028,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,224,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,191,909,000 after buying an additional 10,326,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,153,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,009,000 after buying an additional 5,409,154 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,981,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,156,000 after buying an additional 3,484,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,668,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,174,491,000 after buying an additional 3,132,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $87.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $221.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.29.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. SVB Leerink restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

