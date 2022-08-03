IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 7,267 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 71.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,431 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,473 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $56,703.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $2,059,122.10. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,544 shares in the company, valued at $924,022.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $56,703.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,045.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,894 shares of company stock worth $8,904,644. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.2 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $215.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.70.

NASDAQ META opened at $160.19 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $433.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.