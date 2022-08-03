IndexIQ Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Zscaler by 1.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 7.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth $1,401,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,382,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of ZS opened at $157.78 on Wednesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.12 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The company has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BTIG Research cut shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $35,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,893,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zscaler news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,363,283.25. Following the transaction, the president now owns 266,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,371,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,893,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,275,302 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.