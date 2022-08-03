IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 91.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,150 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,854,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,934,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,511,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,606,000 after buying an additional 799,464 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,045,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,807,000 after buying an additional 777,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in DocuSign by 644.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 704,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,353,000 after buying an additional 609,680 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DocuSign Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $67.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.34. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.86 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.91 and a beta of 1.21.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have commented on DOCU. Wolfe Research cut shares of DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $151.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.20.
DocuSign Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DocuSign (DOCU)
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
- AMD Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Significantly, Is AMD A Buy?
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.