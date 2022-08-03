IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $3.46 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $428.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $420.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.21. The company has a market cap of $113.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.00.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

