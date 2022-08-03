IndexIQ Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 413.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,135 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,343 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $465,540,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,934,516 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $526,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,276 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,685,153 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $593,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,697 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,072,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,514,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,260,146 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $377,961,000 after purchasing an additional 618,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.79.

CTSH opened at $67.57 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $63.26 and a one year high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.35.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

