Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on September 21st

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Ingersoll Rand has a payout ratio of 3.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ingersoll Rand to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.4%.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of IR opened at $48.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.94. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $62.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 70.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2,931.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at $327,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.64.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.