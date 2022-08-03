Innova Price Tops $0.0337 on Major Exchanges (INN)

Innova (INN) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Innova coin can now be bought for $0.0337 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Innova has a market capitalization of $232,612.66 and $52.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Innova has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Charm (CHARM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Innova

INN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin.

Innova Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

