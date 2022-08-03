Insider Selling: American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Insider Sells 4,232 Shares of Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 4,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $16,293.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 505,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,454.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Phyllis Gotlib also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 1st, Phyllis Gotlib sold 13,750 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $49,087.50.

American Well Price Performance

American Well stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.57. 1,762,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,753,873. American Well Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98.

Institutional Trading of American Well

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). American Well had a negative net margin of 79.91% and a negative return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of American Well by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Well by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 58,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. purchased a new stake in American Well during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in American Well by 13.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 699,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 80,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Well by 166.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 25,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AMWL. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of American Well from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

