Insider Selling: Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Director Sells 6,250 Shares of Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) Director Antonio J. Viana sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 215,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,937.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arteris Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of AIP stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.80. 73,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,875. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.44. Arteris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $27.57.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $11.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Arteris by 5.8% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 835,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 46,135 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Arteris by 6.6% in the first quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 778,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,114,000 after acquiring an additional 48,428 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Arteris by 29.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 677,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after acquiring an additional 156,052 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in Arteris by 61.2% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 543,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 206,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arteris by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Arteris from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Arteris from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Arteris from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arteris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

