Insider Selling: Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) CFO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) CFO Francis P. Patchel sold 3,000 shares of Backblaze stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.45, for a total transaction of 16,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately 583,853.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Backblaze Trading Up 5.6 %
Shares of BLZE stock traded up 0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 6.01. The stock had a trading volume of 126,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,273. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 8.82. Backblaze, Inc. has a 52-week low of 4.81 and a 52-week high of 36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.
Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.37 by -0.04. The business had revenue of 19.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 19.31 million. Equities research analysts expect that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLZE shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 20.38.
Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.
