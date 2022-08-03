Insider Selling: Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Sells 4,076 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) VP Aneel Zaman sold 4,076 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total value of $749,576.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,702,397.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Aneel Zaman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

On Thursday, July 28th, Aneel Zaman sold 6,253 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,125,540.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Aneel Zaman sold 22,542 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $3,457,041.12.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.95. 3,267,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $192.70. The company has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.22, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDNS. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.30.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.