Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CFO Cary Baker sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $270,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,863,896.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Cary Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 29th, Cary Baker sold 7,875 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.82, for a total value of $660,082.50.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Cary Baker sold 373 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $24,043.58.

On Thursday, June 16th, Cary Baker sold 323 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $15,484.62.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Cary Baker sold 1,458 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $63,043.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI traded up $5.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,048. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -41.71 and a beta of 2.24.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.07% and a negative return on equity of 236.49%. The firm had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Impinj by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,758,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Impinj by 16.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,610,000 after buying an additional 168,597 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Impinj by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,063,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,568,000 after purchasing an additional 31,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Impinj by 18.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,603,000 after purchasing an additional 142,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Impinj by 4.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 697,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,897,000 after purchasing an additional 29,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Impinj from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Impinj from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Impinj from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Impinj from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.80.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

