Insider Selling: Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) SVP Sells 437 Shares of Stock

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) SVP Jeffrey Mosebrook sold 437 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $24,808.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,831 shares in the company, valued at $501,335.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

Integra LifeSciences stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.34. The stock had a trading volume of 441,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,855. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $51.21 and a 12 month high of $76.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IART shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,482,718 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $99,327,000 after buying an additional 629,202 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,329,360 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $156,044,000 after purchasing an additional 231,383 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter worth approximately $14,479,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,403,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 266.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 234,446 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $15,065,000 after purchasing an additional 170,543 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

