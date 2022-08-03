Insider Selling: Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) SVP Sells 437 Shares of Stock

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) SVP Jeffrey Mosebrook sold 437 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $24,808.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,831 shares in the company, valued at $501,335.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance
Integra LifeSciences stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.34. The stock had a trading volume of 441,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,855. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $51.21 and a 12 month high of $76.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IART shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.29.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences
Integra LifeSciences Company Profile
Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Integra LifeSciences (IART)
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
- Proposed Tesla Stock Split Drives EV Market Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.