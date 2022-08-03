Insider Selling: NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Chairman Sells 837 Shares of Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) Chairman William F. Doyle sold 837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $58,305.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 551,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,394,920.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NovoCure Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NVCR stock traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.71. 462,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,410. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.47. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $56.39 and a 12-month high of $159.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVCR. Evercore ISI cut NovoCure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. HC Wainwright began coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on NovoCure from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on NovoCure from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in NovoCure by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,332,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $850,846,000 after purchasing an additional 775,189 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,997,688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $662,609,000 after buying an additional 104,375 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NovoCure by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,787,000 after purchasing an additional 43,157 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NovoCure by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,691,000 after purchasing an additional 45,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP grew its holdings in NovoCure by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,850,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

