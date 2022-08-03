Insider Selling: Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Insider Sells 3,564 Shares of Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) insider Steven J. Frisch sold 3,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $334,267.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,980,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Plexus Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLXS traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.84. 2,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,118. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $99.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. Plexus had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $981.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Plexus

Several analysts have recently commented on PLXS shares. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Plexus in a report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Plexus from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth about $1,874,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth about $2,953,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth about $2,470,000. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Plexus by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

(Get Rating)

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.