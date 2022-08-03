Insider Selling: ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) General Counsel Sells 4,812 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total value of $2,112,419.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,534.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW traded up $18.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $472.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,635. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $406.47 and a one year high of $707.60. The firm has a market cap of $95.46 billion, a PE ratio of 513.57, a P/E/G ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $464.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $504.42.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOW. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $505.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $625.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $589.90.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $996,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 371,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $207,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.