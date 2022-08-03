Insider Selling: ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Sells 999 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.69, for a total transaction of $451,238.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
ServiceNow Trading Up 4.0 %
NYSE NOW traded up $18.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $472.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,635. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $464.79 and a 200 day moving average of $504.42. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $406.47 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 513.57, a PEG ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $497.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $625.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $589.90.
About ServiceNow
ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.
