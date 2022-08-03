Insider Selling: ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Sells 999 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.69, for a total transaction of $451,238.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ServiceNow Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE NOW traded up $18.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $472.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,635. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $464.79 and a 200 day moving average of $504.42. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $406.47 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 513.57, a PEG ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $1,515,281,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,117,096,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 894,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,778,000 after acquiring an additional 556,871 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $783,606,000 after acquiring an additional 553,517 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in ServiceNow by 18.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,783,000 after acquiring an additional 491,835 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $497.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $625.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $589.90.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.