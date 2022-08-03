Integrity Financial Corp WA Has $278,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Integrity Financial Corp WA lessened its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,252 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on META. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.70.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,904,644 in the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ META opened at $163.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $442.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

