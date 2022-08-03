Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,832 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $9,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 31,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $56,935.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,962.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,296 shares of company stock valued at $8,537,490. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICE. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $100.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.05 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The company has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

