International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 966,900 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the June 30th total of 830,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 407,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

International Money Express Stock Performance

International Money Express stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.08. 7,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.61. International Money Express has a 1 year low of $14.66 and a 1 year high of $24.49.

Get International Money Express alerts:

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $114.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.25 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 10.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Money Express will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of International Money Express

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 17,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $335,699.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,072,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 17,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $335,699.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,072,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Joseph Aguilar sold 93,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $1,933,125.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,001.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 249,794 shares of company stock worth $5,049,351 in the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 12.8% in the second quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 539,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,981,000 after buying an additional 61,169 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the second quarter worth about $348,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 708.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 215,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 189,010 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 36.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 154.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 445,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after buying an additional 270,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.