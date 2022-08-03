Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) Stock Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $74.85

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $74.85 and traded as low as $70.70. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust shares last traded at $71.08, with a volume of 53,715 shares.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.67 and a 200 day moving average of $74.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 155,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,281,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 39,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 40.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 31,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

