Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Short Interest Update

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the June 30th total of 5,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 12.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:IVR traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $17.11. The company had a trading volume of 543,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,545. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.33.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.30. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 180.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.04%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Invesco Mortgage Capital to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

