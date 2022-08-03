Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) Shares Purchased by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,465 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

RZV stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.35. 74,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,969. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.69. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $80.08 and a 52-week high of $105.72.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

