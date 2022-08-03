Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Equifax (EFX)

Equifax (NYSE: EFX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/27/2022 – Equifax had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $215.00 to $230.00. They now have a “maintains” rating on the stock.

7/25/2022 – Equifax was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/22/2022 – Equifax had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $250.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2022 – Equifax had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $250.00 to $245.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/20/2022 – Equifax had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $227.00 to $226.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Equifax had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $223.00.

7/12/2022 – Equifax is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

7/1/2022 – Equifax had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $254.00 to $223.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/17/2022 – Equifax had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $250.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/16/2022 – Equifax had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $227.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFX traded up $6.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.01. The company had a trading volume of 537,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,963. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.25 and a 12 month high of $300.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Get Equifax Inc alerts:

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equifax

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,090,947,000 after purchasing an additional 155,572 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Equifax by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,808,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,799,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,363 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,304,828,000 after acquiring an additional 252,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Equifax by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,934,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,804,000 after acquiring an additional 77,697 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Equifax by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,300,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $782,513,000 after acquiring an additional 188,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.