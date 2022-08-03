Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Southwest Airlines (LUV)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) recently:

8/2/2022 – Southwest Airlines had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

8/1/2022 – Southwest Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $46.00 to $42.00. They now have a “maintains” rating on the stock.

7/29/2022 – Southwest Airlines had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

7/29/2022 – Southwest Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $67.00 to $55.00.

7/12/2022 – Southwest Airlines was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

6/23/2022 – Southwest Airlines was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $57.00.

6/23/2022 – Southwest Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of LUV stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,358,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,901,469. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.34 and a 200-day moving average of $42.58. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $34.36 and a 52 week high of $56.33.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 19.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,856 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,537 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 88.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 24,618 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 11,583 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 271,326 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 8.6% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 25,070 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

