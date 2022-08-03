Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Juniper Networks (JNPR)

Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/27/2022 – Juniper Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $28.00 to $27.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – Juniper Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $46.00 to $36.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – Juniper Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – Juniper Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – Juniper Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $34.00 to $31.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – Juniper Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $33.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – Juniper Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $36.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – Juniper Networks had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

7/27/2022 – Juniper Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $34.00. They now have a “maintains” rating on the stock.

7/20/2022 – Juniper Networks was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.

7/14/2022 – Juniper Networks was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $37.00.

7/13/2022 – Juniper Networks was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $34.00.

7/12/2022 – Juniper Networks is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

6/28/2022 – Juniper Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $33.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

Juniper Networks Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:JNPR traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $28.21. 2,740,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,240,026. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Juniper Networks

In related news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 8,274 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $266,009.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,394.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Juniper Networks news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 8,274 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $266,009.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,394.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $156,373.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 868,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,450,949.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,939 shares of company stock worth $758,738 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,812,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,114,000 after buying an additional 463,356 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,261,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,223,460,000 after buying an additional 2,939,731 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,957,990 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $534,150,000 after buying an additional 432,592 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,984,000 after buying an additional 255,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 1.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,022,598 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,767,000 after buying an additional 112,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

