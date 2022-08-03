Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Juniper Networks (JNPR)

Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 7/27/2022 – Juniper Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $28.00 to $27.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/27/2022 – Juniper Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $46.00 to $36.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/27/2022 – Juniper Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/27/2022 – Juniper Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/27/2022 – Juniper Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $34.00 to $31.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/27/2022 – Juniper Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $33.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/27/2022 – Juniper Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $36.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/27/2022 – Juniper Networks had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.
- 7/27/2022 – Juniper Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $34.00. They now have a “maintains” rating on the stock.
- 7/20/2022 – Juniper Networks was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.
- 7/14/2022 – Juniper Networks was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $37.00.
- 7/13/2022 – Juniper Networks was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $34.00.
- 7/12/2022 – Juniper Networks is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/28/2022 – Juniper Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $33.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.
Juniper Networks Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE:JNPR traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $28.21. 2,740,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,240,026. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.37.
Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.
Insider Activity at Juniper Networks
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Juniper Networks
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,812,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,114,000 after buying an additional 463,356 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,261,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,223,460,000 after buying an additional 2,939,731 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,957,990 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $534,150,000 after buying an additional 432,592 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,984,000 after buying an additional 255,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 1.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,022,598 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,767,000 after buying an additional 112,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.
Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.
