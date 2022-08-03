Investors Buy Large Volume of iShares Biotechnology ETF Put Options (NASDAQ:IBB)

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 4,787 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 60% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,993 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded up $4.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.46. The company had a trading volume of 302,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,278. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.03. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $177.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

