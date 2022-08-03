Investors Buy Large Volume of iShares Biotechnology ETF Put Options (NASDAQ:IBB)

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 4,787 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 60% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,993 put options.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded up $4.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.46. The company had a trading volume of 302,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,278. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.03. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $177.37.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.
