iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.94) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $92.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.76 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.55% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. On average, analysts expect iRhythm Technologies to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $154.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.67 and a beta of 1.50. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $169.54.

In other news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 10,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $1,154,649.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,562.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Merz Cathleen Noel Bairey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.76, for a total transaction of $55,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,229.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Douglas Devine sold 10,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $1,154,649.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,562.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,009 in the last three months. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at $248,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 38.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

IRTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $183.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.67.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

