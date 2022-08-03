iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ISTB) Stock Price Down 0.5%

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ISTB – Get Rating) were down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.57 and last traded at $47.59. Approximately 706,653 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,114,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.83.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.28.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.