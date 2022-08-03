iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Holdings Increased by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 79,756,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,462,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503,394 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427,162 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,918 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,888,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,251 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,231,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,542,000 after acquiring an additional 216,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.99. The company had a trading volume of 150,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,474,023. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.34. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $116.83.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

